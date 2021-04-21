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It is time for ALL of America to face the TRUTH. Cry for the children. Protect the children. Love the children. Save the children
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2922 views • April 21, 2021
Many people in Hollywood know the TRUTH.
It is time for ALL of America to face the TRUTH.
Cry for the children.
Protect the children.
Love the children.
Save the children.
This is about our humanity.
Listen to the words uttered by Lin Wood.
Recorded live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Health and Freedom Conference
April 16 - 17, 2021
Rhema Bible Church - Pastor Craig Hagin
Hosted by Clay Clark
www.thrivetimeshow.com
www.Rhema.TV
It is time for ALL of America to face the TRUTH.
Cry for the children.
Protect the children.
Love the children.
Save the children.
This is about our humanity.
Listen to the words uttered by Lin Wood.
Recorded live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Health and Freedom Conference
April 16 - 17, 2021
Rhema Bible Church - Pastor Craig Hagin
Hosted by Clay Clark
www.thrivetimeshow.com
www.Rhema.TV
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