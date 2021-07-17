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No Way The Satanist Meant to Say That…. It’s a No From Me… Share! [17.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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100 views • July 17, 2021
Wake The Fuck Up...!
CDC: Updated July 13, 2021 - COVID-19 vaccines are SAFE and EFFECTIVE.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html

VAERS COVID Vaccine Data (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, USA) 463,456 Reports - Through July 9, 2021
DEATHS 10,991 - HOSPITALIZATIONS 30,781 - URGENT CARE 59,402
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Open+Vaers&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.openvaers.com/
Through July 9, 2021 -
1,273,539 REPORTS OF VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS IN VAERS
10,991 COVID Vaccine Related Deaths / 20,513 Total Deaths
30,781 COVID Vaccine Related Hospitalizations / 108,260 Total Hospitalizations
463,456 COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://www.openvaers.com/

-> https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-full-data -> https//www.openvaers.com/covid-data ->

VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
(Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, USA)
463,456 Reports - Through July 9, 2021
DEATHS 10,991 - HOSPITALIZATIONS 30,781 - URGENT CARE 59,402
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
--
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