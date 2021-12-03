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NFL Hologram games in Visitor's home stadium.
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78 views • December 03, 2021
NFL Hologram games in Visitor's home stadium.
original published, Dec 3, 2013, and has been deleted everywhere on the internet.
And deleted on my computer. I was lucky to come across this file with no name.
NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires
https://youtu.be/r9BwKqm98RA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/
NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/
NFL Kneel Ban, It's Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/
One Name Has Never Been Mentioned, Kaepernick and his Police Burtality Protest
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jj8Ht2G2GKC/
original published, Dec 3, 2013, and has been deleted everywhere on the internet.
And deleted on my computer. I was lucky to come across this file with no name.
NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires
https://youtu.be/r9BwKqm98RA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/
NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/
NFL Kneel Ban, It's Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/
One Name Has Never Been Mentioned, Kaepernick and his Police Burtality Protest
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jj8Ht2G2GKC/
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