⁣Watch the Water (2022) | The Plandemic Documentary by Stew Peters

⁣Watch the Water (2022) | The Plandemic Documentary by Stew PetersThe plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.Visitto learn how to protect you and your loved ones during this biological war.Don't miss a moment of Monday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.comGet Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:Follow Stew on Gab:See all of Stew's content atWatch full episodes here:Check out Stew's store:Support our efforts to keep truth alive: