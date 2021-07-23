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How To Buy Gold, Silver, Crypto with Lynette Zang
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95 views • July 23, 2021
Rachael talks with Lynette Zang, Chief Market Strategist at ITM TRADING about the particulars of buying Gold, Silver, and Crypto currencies such as Bitcoin. The sweeping conversation also touches on recent stock market highs; Cede & Company and DTC; Amazon buying WholeFoods; CME group; China’s latest cryptocurrency based on “digitized” real estate holdings in Texas; and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR). Lynette explains how “perception management” is carried out during a money standard shift, which she states is happening now. At the end of the show she gives a brief overview of a financial retirement plan ‘out of the system’.
Lynette’s mission is to translate financial noise into understandable language and enable educated, independent choices. All her work is fact and evidence based and she shares these tools openly. She believes strongly that we need to be as independent as possible and at the same time, we need to come together in community to survive and thrive through the hyperinflation she sees in the near future.
more about Lynnette Zang ITM TRADING
https://www.itmtrading.com/
1-888-696-4653
Referenced in this interview:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/
SGTreport- THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YOU CAN SHARE: Economic Expert Exposes Collapse is Near
Lynette’s mission is to translate financial noise into understandable language and enable educated, independent choices. All her work is fact and evidence based and she shares these tools openly. She believes strongly that we need to be as independent as possible and at the same time, we need to come together in community to survive and thrive through the hyperinflation she sees in the near future.
more about Lynnette Zang ITM TRADING
https://www.itmtrading.com/
1-888-696-4653
Referenced in this interview:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/
SGTreport- THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YOU CAN SHARE: Economic Expert Exposes Collapse is Near
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