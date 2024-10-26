© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"From Circus to Substance: Transforming Presidential Debates!"
7 views • 6 months ago
In this episode, we explore how presidential debates have devolved into media spectacles focused more on entertainment than meaningful discussion. With soundbites and theatrics dominating the stage, how can we shift these events from a circus of distractions to substantive conversations that inform voters?Show more
We discuss:
The history of presidential debates and how they’ve evolved
The role of media in shaping debate narratives
Solutions for fostering meaningful discourse and policy discussions
How voters can demand better formats and accountability
Examples of debates that prioritized substance over spectacle
Join us as we break down the issues with modern debates and explore ways to transform them into platforms for real solutions.
