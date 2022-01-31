BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JFK's 1961 Speech Feels Like A Prophecy For True Leadership in order to Serve God
O'Believers
O'Believers
228 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • January 31, 2022
What will be...Your place in history? JFK gave a speech in his time from which one short phrase is often quoted. But the speech itself is rarely reviewed in its entirety which is a shame because it is intensely powerful. That speech is worth 8 minutes of your time to listen to again and reflect upon. It is eerily prophetic. Listen carefully and ponder where you fit in history.

If you are reading this message, you are the resistance!

Video source: https://youtu.be/nc51usFzHBk

FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!

If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.

Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?

Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?

For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Keywords
resistancerebelobelievers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Douglas Harrington
Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Belle Carter
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy