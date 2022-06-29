FALLEN ANGEL'S FOOD GMO'S PART 2

We live in a toxic, evil, sinful world. Just as the scriptures let's us know....we are living in the Days of Noah. We must prepare ourselves everyday with Christ, spiritually, mentally, and physically.





HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/





If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Act 2:38, Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. Ask Christ to join you with brothers and sisters in the truth that is likeminded, NOT pagan religious church christianity DEMONations.

Where 2 or 3 are gathered in his name, he will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. Blessings.

Also watch 'THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST' video on this platform if you don't know Christ's true hebrew name.







