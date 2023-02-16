Combined Arms Tactics - The "O" Group on the Kremennaya -Svatovo axis.- Russian Tanks provide direct fire as the Infantry Dismount, then finally storm forward.

Combined arms tactics by the O Group on the Kremennaya-Svatovo axis. As our friend Brian Berletic has pointed out, storming the trench is the very last process of overcoming a Ukrainian position for the Russians and we see that here in practice as the Russian tanks provide direct fire as the infantry dismount, lay down suppressing fire and then finally storm forward. Notice how both the infantry and the tanks constantly shift position to avoid letting the Ukrainians get a bead on the tanks or the men with either ATGMs or artillery.

