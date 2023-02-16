Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Combined Arms Tactics - The "O" Group on the Kremennaya -Svatovo axis.- Russian Tanks provide direct fire as the Infantry Dismount, then finally storm forward.
187 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Combined arms tactics by the O Group on the Kremennaya-Svatovo axis. As our friend Brian Berletic has pointed out, storming the trench is the very last process of overcoming a Ukrainian position for the Russians and we see that here in practice as the Russian tanks provide direct fire as the infantry dismount, lay down suppressing fire and then finally storm forward. Notice how both the infantry and the tanks constantly shift position to avoid letting the Ukrainians get a bead on the tanks or the men with either ATGMs or artillery.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket