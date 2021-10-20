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End the Crucifixion of Humanity and Personal Suffering
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26 views • October 20, 2021
Discover how suffering and martyr crucifixion implants are embedded in your energy field and how they are activated through the sign of the cross and rituals. When the crucifixion implants are removed you connect to your Aurora Crown and Gaia 7D timeline
Remove the Suffering Implants Healing video will be posted on Friday 22 October at www.DeepStateDamage.com (sign up to get notified) and it will be posted on this channel.
Remove the Suffering Implants Healing video will be posted on Friday 22 October at www.DeepStateDamage.com (sign up to get notified) and it will be posted on this channel.
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