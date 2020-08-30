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32. MMS Bolivia: Distribution of Chlorine Dioxide to the public to treat Covid-19. (Subtitiled)
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271 views • August 30, 2020
Asunction, Bolivia reports a 78% drop in mortality rate after using the hospital-grade chlorine dioxide (CDS). This Chlorine Dioxide was produced in conjunction with a nearby univeristy (U of Rene Moreno) and comes in three different dosage levels. Low, Medium and High, depending on the level of infection-health of the diagnosed patient.
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