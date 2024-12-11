BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Most Effective Dosing For Ivermectin To TREAT CANCER!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
371 views • 5 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Types Of Cancer Ivermectin Can Treat - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3yyzqYC

Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4csaocs

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

Bombshell Interview With Dr. William Makis On Using IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Protocols To ELIMINATE CANCER! - https://sunfruitdan.co/40Rm1Hr


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Most Effective Dosing For Ivermectin To TREAT CANCER!


Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum anti-parasitic medication that also has scientifically proven anti-cancer effects, and many people in the alternate healing and detox world effectively treat many types of cancers fully/


When someone is going to use Ivermectin to treat cancer, you ideally need to be using the most effective doses required to get the highest chances of thoroughly treating any cancer, and in today's video "Most Effective Dosing For Ivermectin To TREAT CANCER!" I educate you fully on the most effective doses of ivermectin to treat cancer.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bd5ZcF


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!


When the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced soon after, many doctors, social media influencers, detox coaches, etc, started advising people to ingest Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 effectively.


Soon after, the mainstream medical and news outlets caught wind of this, and they started sharing endless amounts of scare tactic news posts warning people

ivermectin cancerivermectin cancer cureivermectin anti cancer effectsivermectin cancer protocolivermectin effective cancer treatmentivermectin anti cancer protocolivermectin anti cancerivermectin cancer dosingivermectin cancer effectsivermectin cancer benefitshow to use ivermectin to treat cancerivermectin anti cancer treamtnetivermectin effective anti cancer treatmentivermectin anti cancer doseivermectin cancer doseivermectin anti cancer dosing
