2020 Presidential Election: Will Hiden Trump Grump? | JEFF DUNHAM

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Click here to watch: "Peanut attacks Jack! Plus my NEW Comedy Central special & Audrey’s new holiday cookbook! | Jeff Dunham"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGIztyK6DCY
Donald Trump? Joe Biden? Who needs to watch those guys debate when the real 2020 election action is between Wonald Grump and Ben Hiden! That’s right! And, who better to moderate this epic face off than our own intrepid moderator, Achmed The Dead Journalist?! Let me know who you think won this round. Grump or Hiden?
Click here to watch: "Some of the Best of Jeff | JEFF DUNHAM"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSglOYLjnv8&;list=PLDzkCGjL2DgS1RFeDFVUGET-qTLuUG1Mf
Stream my brand new comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself on Netflix NOW! Woo hoo! http://smarturl.it/BesideHimself
Stream my last comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix! http://bit.ly/JeffDunham_RD
Like me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JeffDunham
Subscribe to my YouTube: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDunham
Follow me on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JeffDunham
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#JeffDunham #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #JoeHiden #2020Election #PresidentialDebate #Comedy