Dems Have No Truth — Just Assigned Opinions
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
33 views • 14 hours ago

Bidengate is different; the damage is done.

Dems always thrived on hoaxes.

By the time the big lie would be exposed, they already got what they needed: emotional impact.

Fake Jake’s book was the first time that the correction didn’t get buried in the back pages.

They can’t walk back from this hoax the way they could with others.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (3 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373841086112

