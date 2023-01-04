Apocalypse Watch E88: Is the moon artificial? Fake Joe Rogan Logs In!
Johnny and TwoShoes are joined by Keghead, Crazy Dave and Fake Joe Rogan to discuss the moon as an artificial construct. The current Congressional shenanigans are strongly condemned as stupid and unproductive.
