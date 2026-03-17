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Amid the thick fog of war following the strikes on Iran, one question cuts through: Why did the U.S. launch the offensive on February 28th?
According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, it was because the U.S. knew Israel was about to attack, leaving Trump with the choice of either joining them or dealing with the blowback.