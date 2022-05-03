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Mariupol Steel Plant Hit By Russian Forces 35 Times, Authorities Say
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110 views • May 03, 2022
NBC News.
In Mariupol, authorities say Russian forces have hit a steel plant 35 times in 24 hours where Ukrainian troops are still holding out. In Germany, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with defense officials from 40 countries pushing for more military support for Ukraine. In Kherson, where locals resisted the Russian occupation weeks ago, there are now signs of a complete takeover.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-DqBwYy9Q
In Mariupol, authorities say Russian forces have hit a steel plant 35 times in 24 hours where Ukrainian troops are still holding out. In Germany, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with defense officials from 40 countries pushing for more military support for Ukraine. In Kherson, where locals resisted the Russian occupation weeks ago, there are now signs of a complete takeover.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-DqBwYy9Q
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