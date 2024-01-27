Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

This is a Prepper Moment. Most home canners know that an acid level of 5% must be used for things such as pickling to

prevent the growth of micro-organisms.

As of 21 Jan 2024, it is unclear whether the acidity of vinegar has been reduced to 4%.

According to Supreme Vinegar, any acidity above 4% is okay to use, and above 5% is fine for canning. I have NEVER hear in

my 50 year history of canning that an acid level of 4% will prevent the growth of dangerous microorganisms. This could well

be another ruse of statistical manipulation to cause a government predicted die-off due to home canning.

One major manufacturer is selling a liquid "Pickling Vinegar Base". Most bases for products are made in China. This Vinegar

Base only has 2.5% acidity, and the acidity is reduced by the addition of water, so it is probably much lower.





It is important to note that acidity levels below 5% may result in spoilage as it is not adequate to control microbial growth. It is

recommended to only reduce the acidity when using a research-tested recipe that instructs you to add water to the product.

What does this mean to you? Do not trust any commercial pickled product, especially if the label indicates a vinegar base. Do

not trust the label either as we are in the honeymoon phase of this transition so not all products will label this accurately. For

instance the label may say 5% vinegar when in fact it is not, they are just using up their pre-printed labels.