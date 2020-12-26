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China and The Great Reset: What you need to know
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409 views • December 26, 2020
Luke Rudkowski with Chris Chappell and Shelley Zhang, December 25, 2020
In this interview, we cover China's influence in the US, The Great Reset and the future of the Chinese Communist Party.
China Uncensored
https://www.chinauncensored.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/chinauncensored
WeAreChange
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In this interview, we cover China's influence in the US, The Great Reset and the future of the Chinese Communist Party.
China Uncensored
https://www.chinauncensored.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/chinauncensored
WeAreChange
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: https://teespring.com/stores/wearechange
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
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