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Prepare For July 9th Ahead Of Time | Drills Lead To Actual Attacks
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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320 views • July 08, 2021
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Prepare For July 9th Ahead Of Time | Drills Lead To Actual Attacks

Here are some links to the reports referenced within this video.
Technical training outline for Cyber Polygon 2021: https://cyberpolygon.com/upload/technical_training_Cyber_Polygon_2021_EN_v_1.pdf

Threat Zone 2020 Research Report: https://bi.zone/upload/for_download/Threat-Zone_Report_2020_EN.pdf


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