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Tragedy students fall in Bolivia for protest. 😱 / Tragedia alumnos caen en Bolivia por protesta.
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41 views • March 03, 2021
Mueren en una protesta al menos tres estudiantes de la Universidad Pública de El Alto (UPEA), con sede en La Paz, Bolivia, Tras caer del cuarto piso del Área de Ciencias Económicas, Financieras y Administrativas, luego de que un barandal se rompió, lanzando a los universitarios al vacío.
At least three students from the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), based in La Paz, Bolivia, die in a protest after falling from the fourth floor of the Economic, Financial and Administrative Sciences Area, after a railing broke, throwing college students into the void.
At least three students from the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), based in La Paz, Bolivia, die in a protest after falling from the fourth floor of the Economic, Financial and Administrative Sciences Area, after a railing broke, throwing college students into the void.
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