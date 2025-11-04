BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Book of Jude | End Times Prophecy Warning
The Book of Jude | End Times Prophecy Warning
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
Premieres 11/06/25, 05:00 PM

End Times Prophecy • Last Days Warning • Rapture Timing • Great Tribulation • Antichrist • False Believers • Apostasy • Second Coming of Jesus Christ • Book of Revelation Connections 👉 What does the Book of Jude teach us about the End Times? In this Bible study, we look at Jesus’ brother Jude and his urgent warning for the last days. Jude exposes false teachers, calls believers to contend for the faith, and reminds us that judgment is coming much sooner than most think.

My Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/ 📖 In this lesson you’ll learn: What Jude reveals about false teachers in the church How the Book of Jude connects to End Times prophecy Why Jude’s warning is critical for Christians today What it means to contend for the faith in the last days ⚠️ The message of Jude is clear: don’t be deceived, stay rooted in God’s Word, and be ready for Christ’s return. 🙏 Join the conversation below in the comments!

godjesustruthprophecyrapturebible prophecymark of the beastend timesbook of revelationbible lessongreat tribulation70th week of danielfollower of christnelson walterssharing the gospelaoc networkbible 365ai and antichrist
