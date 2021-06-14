Crises in Law Enforcement - Accidental Intentions 06/11/21

There are record numbers of law enforcement Chicago Illinois lawmakers passed a major criminal justice reform bill in January 11 sheriffs set to retire this summer. In New York State of very similar story has many senior officers retiring. In Ontario was have witnessed the departure of YRP Chief Eric Joliffe, Peel Chief Jennifer Evans & Deputy Chief Ingrid Berkeley Brown, & right here in Toronto Chief Mark Saunders.



A completely unconstitutional practice of targeting their own citizens with Contact Tracing / Carding type activities that the old guard would not permit. It has been thought by some that the unspoken prerequisite for being appointed to this position is their willingness to follow the Covid fear based and suspension of civil liberties focused protocols. B.L.M. Has been the driving force behind this imitative? We all know Nazi sympathizer George Soros angel invested 200 000 000 into the movement and that they have donated nearly a Billion Dollars to the Democratic Party and to the election of leftist attorney generals.