"We rather die than enlist in the army" - protest by Haredi Jews in occupied Jerusalem

"We rather die than enlist in the army"
◾️Israeli occupation forces dismantle a protest by Haredi Jews in occupied Jerusalem who are demonstrating against the government's new regulations mandating military service for them as well.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities are flooding the streets of Jerusalem following the Israeli occupation army's announcement of issuing conscription orders for the Haredi sect starting next Sunday.