Psych drugs they prescribe to children are so addictive they are referred to by experts as “Kiddie Cocaine” because of their many similarities to cocaine.

There are far too many workable alternatives to psychiatric drugging to list them all here. Psychiatry, on the other hand, insists there are no such options and fights to keep psychiatric drugging as the only alternative.There is a lot of information provided to parents about psychotropic drugs, but it is often skewed because of the financial conflicts of interest between psychiatrists recommending them and the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture them.Millions of children are given psychiatric labels for normal childhood behavior and prescribed psychiatric drugs that drive them to commit violent acts and suicide.As one educator tells parents: “What teenager would not want to squirm, fidget, run around, not pay attention, or escape any way that they can? These are the kinds of things that normal, energetic children want to do when they are bored or frustrated….”Unfortunately, psychiatrists will often tell you that your child has emotional problems or a brain dysfunction that is incurable, and that he or she must take their drugs to “manage” it. That is why all parents should first take their child to see a competent medical doctor (especially one who is familiar with nutritional needs), who should obtain and review a thorough medical history of the child and conduct a complete physical exam, ruling out all the possible problems that might cause the child’s symptoms. Then, parents should check into any other problem the child might be having with school, home, or in life in general. If your child is behind in his or her grades, or can’t seem to concentrate, a competent tutor could help resolve the situation. The answer will most likely be found in one of these.Patients and physicians must urge their government representatives to endorse and support the funding of non-drug workable alternatives to dangerous drugs.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine