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Episode 170 - The Truth About the Supply Chain Disruptions
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81 views • October 17, 2021
What do you know about the container ships parked off the coast of the United States? Headlines scream: “Empty Christmas Stockings this Year!”, “Supply Chain Shock!”
The alphabet soup, conspiracy media offers up excuses to explain the situation but, it's what they are NOT telling you that is most important.
They never mention the series of government-created, self-inflicted wounds.
The alphabet soup, conspiracy media offers up excuses to explain the situation but, it's what they are NOT telling you that is most important.
They never mention the series of government-created, self-inflicted wounds.
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