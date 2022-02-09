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Before your next trip to the grocery, watch Gary Null food shop for health
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1079 views • February 09, 2022
Clearly Gary is shopping at a grocery store that many of us can only dream of..it's a manageable size with only healthy foods. Still, watch this video to increase your health focus, watch so you'll be ready to step over the commercial junk and find as much of this health building food that he enthuses over.
-A pear a day keeps the constipation away
At 1:55 in- fast and delicious recipe for turnips. Must buy the turnips next trip.
-A pear a day keeps the constipation away
At 1:55 in- fast and delicious recipe for turnips. Must buy the turnips next trip.
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