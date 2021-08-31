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230+ Protesters at Lt. Governor Josh Green's Residence Demand End to Mandates
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10 views • August 31, 2021
On August 30, 2021 over 230 people marched around Lt. governor Josh Green's residence in support of medical freedom and the right to choose what goes into one's body without being threatened to lose your job. No vax passports!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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