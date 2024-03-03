Absolute Healing Episode 1
When you watch it, you’ll
- Discover the various types of blood clots that medical doctors should be looking for and how to know if your health is in danger
- Hear from a top expert who shares why he believes the patent holder for the gene-altering vaccine is getting financial incentives from Big Pharma Giants. And how this patent was filed well before the plandemic.
- Gain insight from a renowned molecular biologist, who shares how mRNA tech turns your body into a spike protein factory - permanently
