The AI Infrastructure Bubble and Market Realities, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The AI boom looks unstoppable—but beneath the hype lies a hard truth: the infrastructure isn’t ready. Power, materials, and logistics are lagging behind bold promises. Markets run on perception, not reality until they don’t. When expectations collide with limits, the fallout could reshape the entire tech landscape.
#AIBubble #TechReality #MarketTrends #Innovation #Investing #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:42End Screen