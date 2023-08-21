RFK Jr on the Covid first wave failed treatment protocols, knowingly using deadly drug.

MUST WATCH.
@RobertKennedyJr: "Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You"
"How does it kill you?" he asked. "Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse."
"All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. 'We've never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.' Because it wasn't the virus; it was the remdesivir."
If we’re gonna face another COVID wave 🙄 never forget that Fauci did THIS. ~ Liz Wheeler
