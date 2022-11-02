11/02/2022 -- Arizona VOLCANOES start moving -- Rare Earthquake as wave spreads across USA

Premiered 8 hours ago..

After the rare M6.0 earthquake off the Coast of California this morning, it was followed a few hours after by a rare M3.3 (M3.1) at the ancient Geronimo Volcanic field located at the Arizona / New Mexico border region.





While the quake off shore of California MAY be a new eruption, the seismic spread going to Arizona will not be causing any eruptions!! So don't worry about any new volcanic activity in AZ! Instead the seismic flow is heading directly over to Texas and the Midwest US (just as expected and right on time!)





We are looking for a 4 to upper 4 to strike the Kansas / Oklahoma border region, then a smaller 4 (possibly upper 3) rare earthquake on the New Madrid Seismic Zone (Arkansas Missouri border ).... this new quake (3.3'ish range quake) is what we would expect to see as the VLF / ELF / ULF (very low frequency) wave travels across the North American craton to the East.





