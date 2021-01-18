TRUMPS VICTORY SPEACH, ( like and subscribe for more videos.)

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1998 views • January 18, 2021
30 Good Things President Trump Has Done for America
https://townhall.com/columnists/waynegrudem/2020/08/24/30-good-things-president-trump-has-done-for-america-n2574849
Kiss Your Illusions Goodbye.com: serves Jesus Christ
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
Yuktube has deleted her channel after posting this video, where she pointed out crimes about Ellen, Oprah, Tom Hanks etc. They did not provide a specific reason. We have been censored the most for years. This is the third time her channel was deleted without a strike, without a warning or without providing a specific reason.
http://www.utsava.net/videos.html
Please subscribe to my new channel
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Police Employees and Public Servants sacked, or charged or convicted of an offence 2009 to 2021 - V40
http://www.huytonfreeman.co.uk/p/unlawful-arrests.html
https://townhall.com/columnists/waynegrudem/2020/08/24/30-good-things-president-trump-has-done-for-america-n2574849
Kiss Your Illusions Goodbye.com: serves Jesus Christ
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/video-section-24
Yuktube has deleted her channel after posting this video, where she pointed out crimes about Ellen, Oprah, Tom Hanks etc. They did not provide a specific reason. We have been censored the most for years. This is the third time her channel was deleted without a strike, without a warning or without providing a specific reason.
http://www.utsava.net/videos.html
Please subscribe to my new channel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police Employees and Public Servants sacked, or charged or convicted of an offence 2009 to 2021 - V40
http://www.huytonfreeman.co.uk/p/unlawful-arrests.html
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