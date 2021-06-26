RIGHT NOW - GARETH ICKE SPEAKS TO FORMER BBC PRESENTER JEMMA COOPER ABOUT WHY SHE LEFT THE BBC

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Jemma Cooper - Ex BBC
Kate - Care home whistleblower
Simon Dolan - Businessman
Sean Collins - Comedian
Emily - Care home whistleblower
Sophia Rose - A stand in the park
Naomi Cook - Australian correspondent
Full episode at 7pm UK at www.ickonic.com