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Fed Elections Commission Chairman - 2020 Election Was NOT Legitimate
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843 views • February 03, 2021
Friday, 06 November 2020 11:54 AM
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.
During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Trainor said locations not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process could be involved in voter fraud.
“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”
Despite winning a court order, which allows the Trump campaign to send observers to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania from six feet away, Trainor said ballot watchers “have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way.”
He said when observers have been permitted to watch, the goalpost has been moved away from the six feet required by the court order.
“They have not been allowed that meaningful access,” he said, adding there has not been transparency in the election.
“Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption,” he said pointing out that Pennsylvania and other states are not conducting counting in a transparent manner.
“State law allows those observers to be in there,” he said, adding if the law isn’t being followed then this election is “illegitimate.”
He said the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign are “very valid allegations” that need to be “fully vetted” by the court system. He predicts some of the legal challenges will likely end up in the Supreme Court.
By Marisa Herman
FAIR USE NOTICE: This may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, this material is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.
During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Trainor said locations not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process could be involved in voter fraud.
“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”
Despite winning a court order, which allows the Trump campaign to send observers to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania from six feet away, Trainor said ballot watchers “have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way.”
He said when observers have been permitted to watch, the goalpost has been moved away from the six feet required by the court order.
“They have not been allowed that meaningful access,” he said, adding there has not been transparency in the election.
“Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption,” he said pointing out that Pennsylvania and other states are not conducting counting in a transparent manner.
“State law allows those observers to be in there,” he said, adding if the law isn’t being followed then this election is “illegitimate.”
He said the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign are “very valid allegations” that need to be “fully vetted” by the court system. He predicts some of the legal challenges will likely end up in the Supreme Court.
By Marisa Herman
FAIR USE NOTICE: This may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, this material is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
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