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Episode 73 - Truth Warriors
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15 views • May 29, 2022
Join Jeff and two very special Guests!
- Clay Clark (a man of endless energy) joins TPR to discuss the battle between team Jesus and Team Lucifer.
- Very special guest, Kevin McGary (co-founder of Every Black Life Matters and Chairman of the CA Frederick Douglas Foundation) joins Jeff. We discuss eugenics, the creation of Planned Parenthood and much more!
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Clay Clark: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Kevin McGary: https://everyblm.com
(Kevin's article is available on his website)
CA Abortion bill article: https://aclj.org/pro-life/california-abortion-bill-could-still-effectively-legalize-some-infanticide-despite-amendments
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://givesendgo.com/httpsjwpackerswixsitecomhightreaso
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
- Clay Clark (a man of endless energy) joins TPR to discuss the battle between team Jesus and Team Lucifer.
- Very special guest, Kevin McGary (co-founder of Every Black Life Matters and Chairman of the CA Frederick Douglas Foundation) joins Jeff. We discuss eugenics, the creation of Planned Parenthood and much more!
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Clay Clark: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Kevin McGary: https://everyblm.com
(Kevin's article is available on his website)
CA Abortion bill article: https://aclj.org/pro-life/california-abortion-bill-could-still-effectively-legalize-some-infanticide-despite-amendments
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://givesendgo.com/httpsjwpackerswixsitecomhightreaso
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
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