$50Billion NY Bank Chairman on Crashed Economy, COVID-19, Central Bank Agenda, & God w/ Scott Shay

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Scott Shay, Chairman and Founder of New York Signature bank, joins the program to discuss the Coronavirus and how it is effecting all aspects of the economy.
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