© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Antifa Uses Protests to Create Violence, 3157
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • July 29, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.
The left and their buddies in the MSM continue to claim that these riots where fires are being lit, countless bottles and rock thrown, property being destroyed, police being attacked and people being injured are peaceful.
The MSM has miles of video footage of peaceful protests because that is how they start. The real radicals, Antifa, enlist the help of thousands of useful idiots who have a cause. Black Lives Matter, has legs which makes it a great cause for Antifa. They get thousands of people out in the streets with their home made signs and middleclass outrage all the while Antifa is using that as cover for its real purpose - violence and destruction.
The Chicago police department, may not very good at keeping peace on the streets, but we are just now coming to understand the level of sophisticated orchestration that goes into turning a peaceful demonstration into an all-out deliberate street battle – a battle for control over a city.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=62&;v=AIqlMtmpKq8&feature=emb_logo
I would LOVE to have this guy protecting my family and my property from this mob.
Do you think the local TV stations would have spent their precious TV time to give you this level of detail about the dark organization behind these riots?
No way. These are not home-grown demonstrations that get out of hand either. Someone paid for all this. Someone paid the manpower to create these weapons of street warfare. This is not natural! This is not a part of our Constitutionally-protected right to peacefully assemble.
The Chicago Police did an excellent job of documenting how the useful idiots provided a cover for Antifa to act. These Antifa guys, and most are middleclass to upper middleclass white guys, who sit in their parent’s basement playing video games all day and only come out at night.
These are the guys whose parents took them to play soccer when they were little and even though they never once kicked the ball in the right direction and their team never “won” that is if they were allowed to keep score, at the end of the season got a big trophy.
Because they got that big trophy they thought they were stars and now they play video games where they kill countless video images with a wide variety of video weapons. But now they are being allowed to play those video games in the streets.
If you watch the violent demonstrations in Portland, it looks like a video game. They have umbrellas, and makeshift shields. They are dressed up from helmets to boots with homemade armor and look like a scene out of The Road Warrior.
When the federal law enforcement agencies fire tear gas at them, they have the financial resources to buy leaf blowers to blow the tear gas back. When the feds throw flash bang grenades at them, they have fireworks to throw back. They have umbrellas, pvc pipe, frozen water bottles, rocks and finally came up with a way to break a hole in the fence surrounding the federal courthouse in Portland.
The problem is that the violence constantly escalates. Sunday night law enforcement arrested people and confiscated Molotov cocktails and loaded rifle magazines. There isn’t any reason to carry ammunition for a rifle to a peaceful rally or to carry rifle magazines if someone is not carrying a rifle.
Antifa goes out every night with more homemade weapons and now real weapons. They are constantly using these white, privileged 20-somethings to experiment in what works in low-cost urban warfare.
Heck, the Chinese may never need those dozen new aircraft carriers rumbling out of Chinese shipyards if they can simply bulldoze over American police departments and for all practical purposes take over the political structures of entire cities – and then states.
If these people aren’t arrested and taken off the streets, the violence will only get worse and people will be killed. Shooting fireworks at the police is fun, but someone is going to bring a homemade bomb that either goes off unexpectedly and injures or kills a bunch of violent demonstrators or worse injures and/or kills law enforcement officers. Or those rifle magazines are going in a rifle and then the nights of tear gas and rubber bullets are over, law enforcement isn’t going to be firing pepper balls and rubber bullets at someone firing real bullets at them.
As long as Antifa is allowed to battle every night without consequences, it will continue and continue to escalate until there is a tragedy that results in the handcuffs being taken off law enforcement and put on those who are causing the violence.
It’s not a game and it is long past time for the authorities to stop playing and use whatever force is necessary to bring this violence to an end.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
The left and their buddies in the MSM continue to claim that these riots where fires are being lit, countless bottles and rock thrown, property being destroyed, police being attacked and people being injured are peaceful.
The MSM has miles of video footage of peaceful protests because that is how they start. The real radicals, Antifa, enlist the help of thousands of useful idiots who have a cause. Black Lives Matter, has legs which makes it a great cause for Antifa. They get thousands of people out in the streets with their home made signs and middleclass outrage all the while Antifa is using that as cover for its real purpose - violence and destruction.
The Chicago police department, may not very good at keeping peace on the streets, but we are just now coming to understand the level of sophisticated orchestration that goes into turning a peaceful demonstration into an all-out deliberate street battle – a battle for control over a city.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=62&;v=AIqlMtmpKq8&feature=emb_logo
I would LOVE to have this guy protecting my family and my property from this mob.
Do you think the local TV stations would have spent their precious TV time to give you this level of detail about the dark organization behind these riots?
No way. These are not home-grown demonstrations that get out of hand either. Someone paid for all this. Someone paid the manpower to create these weapons of street warfare. This is not natural! This is not a part of our Constitutionally-protected right to peacefully assemble.
The Chicago Police did an excellent job of documenting how the useful idiots provided a cover for Antifa to act. These Antifa guys, and most are middleclass to upper middleclass white guys, who sit in their parent’s basement playing video games all day and only come out at night.
These are the guys whose parents took them to play soccer when they were little and even though they never once kicked the ball in the right direction and their team never “won” that is if they were allowed to keep score, at the end of the season got a big trophy.
Because they got that big trophy they thought they were stars and now they play video games where they kill countless video images with a wide variety of video weapons. But now they are being allowed to play those video games in the streets.
If you watch the violent demonstrations in Portland, it looks like a video game. They have umbrellas, and makeshift shields. They are dressed up from helmets to boots with homemade armor and look like a scene out of The Road Warrior.
When the federal law enforcement agencies fire tear gas at them, they have the financial resources to buy leaf blowers to blow the tear gas back. When the feds throw flash bang grenades at them, they have fireworks to throw back. They have umbrellas, pvc pipe, frozen water bottles, rocks and finally came up with a way to break a hole in the fence surrounding the federal courthouse in Portland.
The problem is that the violence constantly escalates. Sunday night law enforcement arrested people and confiscated Molotov cocktails and loaded rifle magazines. There isn’t any reason to carry ammunition for a rifle to a peaceful rally or to carry rifle magazines if someone is not carrying a rifle.
Antifa goes out every night with more homemade weapons and now real weapons. They are constantly using these white, privileged 20-somethings to experiment in what works in low-cost urban warfare.
Heck, the Chinese may never need those dozen new aircraft carriers rumbling out of Chinese shipyards if they can simply bulldoze over American police departments and for all practical purposes take over the political structures of entire cities – and then states.
If these people aren’t arrested and taken off the streets, the violence will only get worse and people will be killed. Shooting fireworks at the police is fun, but someone is going to bring a homemade bomb that either goes off unexpectedly and injures or kills a bunch of violent demonstrators or worse injures and/or kills law enforcement officers. Or those rifle magazines are going in a rifle and then the nights of tear gas and rubber bullets are over, law enforcement isn’t going to be firing pepper balls and rubber bullets at someone firing real bullets at them.
As long as Antifa is allowed to battle every night without consequences, it will continue and continue to escalate until there is a tragedy that results in the handcuffs being taken off law enforcement and put on those who are causing the violence.
It’s not a game and it is long past time for the authorities to stop playing and use whatever force is necessary to bring this violence to an end.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.