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How do you CONQUER the WORLD With a BOW?? Easy!! You Bind together the Serpent Race with the Sheep !
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211 views • March 28, 2022
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/E_zvfcF3mrU
Quotation from original video description...."It's a BOW ((( That you Tie things together with ))) NOT a Bow that shoots an Arrow ....Hey why not change the world's biology!!! That ought to do it! Already Done"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/E_zvfcF3mrU
Quotation from original video description...."It's a BOW ((( That you Tie things together with ))) NOT a Bow that shoots an Arrow ....Hey why not change the world's biology!!! That ought to do it! Already Done"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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