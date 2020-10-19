How Do You Police A Free Society? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38135
Today we delve into the Questions For Corbett archives for an answer to Big-_-Brother, who writes in to ask about policing in a free society. How does policing function in a free society, and what would that look like? Join James for a very timely exploration of this increasingly important question.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)