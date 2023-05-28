Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Today’s FBI: Progressive Political Activists With Badges and Guns
Published 17 hours ago
EPOCH TV | Today’s FBI: Progressive Political Activists With Badges and Guns

Who’s that at the door? An Amazon deliveryman? A Girl Scout selling a fresh batch of oatmeal cookies? No, it’s a couple of agents from what used to be one of America’s most storied institutions, the FBI. They’re here to police your First Amendment rights.

In this shocking new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explain how the world’s most famous law enforcement agency threatens your rights.






lee smith brendon fallon epoch tv over the target

