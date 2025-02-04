EXCLUSIVE: DAVID ICKE ON ISRAELI CONTROL! - Zionist Power Structure & His Ban From The EU! (Part 2)

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with David Icke in part two of our two part interview about the obvious Zionist control of the United States government among others, the Israeli First cabinet of Trump, the genocide in Gaza and David's insane ban from the European Union!

Less than 2% of the population somehow runs most industry and government worldwide and especially in the United States, the largest contributor to Israel.

The Israeli government protects houses child traffickers extradition free, calls themselves the "vaccine manufacturer of the world," brags about sending mass migration to the west, develops child gender bending drugs and is currently working to force the world into World War 3 by design. Yet, conservatives will call them an "ally."

The free speech warriors are attempting to silence those who criticize Israel with new laws adopted by the US government under Trump.

Let's be clear, both sides of the paradigm bow to Israel but there's something far more nefarious going on as the push for the Greater Israel Project gains steam rapidly.

Also, David Icke was banned from the European Union years ago as well as saw his visa revoked in Australia. Their reason? "Anti-Semitism." While Australia went with that, the European courts under Mark Rutte in The Netherlands couldn't prove their case, so they claimed he decreased people's faith in government which held the ban in place.

Recently, a near hearing took place and they stood by their decision under Geert Wilders' so-called "free speech" government. They even banned others from reading David's speech at an event and banned his image.

Yet, almost no one in Mainstream Alternative Media have reported on this absolutely outrageous attack on the most basic of free speech.





In this video, concluding our two part interview, David breaks down the power structure of Israel and the insanity of his EU ban as well as delves further into Elon Musk's psyop.





