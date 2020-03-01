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Dangerous WiFi frequencies are bombarding your brain!
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58 views • March 01, 2020
How do they affect you (and your kids or grand kids)?! How can you protect yourself? What about the newer, stronger 5G coming? This "electric smog" surrounds us (and is not going away) so learn to neutralize them and keep your nervous system strong...or else.
See a kinesiology muscle testing demonstration on an unsuspecting volunteer and watch the (honest) reaction and then choose for yourself.
See a kinesiology muscle testing demonstration on an unsuspecting volunteer and watch the (honest) reaction and then choose for yourself.
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