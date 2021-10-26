© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. - NYC 10/16 - 🔥MUST WATCH: POWERFUL SPEECH
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • October 26, 2021
🔥MUST WATCH: POWERFUL SPEECH By ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. - NYC 10/16
"Everyone in this crowd has a feeling of discomfort regarding what is happening to them.
What happened to our country?
How did all these countries in the world, in one lock-step move, pivot and end democracy? Impose authoritarian control all at once. All over the globe? How did that happen?"
This was recorded and edited by a 40-year veteran of the film and TV industry, who cannot go back to work due to refusing the COVID VACCINE.
"Everyone in this crowd has a feeling of discomfort regarding what is happening to them.
What happened to our country?
How did all these countries in the world, in one lock-step move, pivot and end democracy? Impose authoritarian control all at once. All over the globe? How did that happen?"
This was recorded and edited by a 40-year veteran of the film and TV industry, who cannot go back to work due to refusing the COVID VACCINE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.