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He was infamously seen lying in a hospital bed with breathing tubes up his nose, appearing to be suffering and in pain. But there was just one problem: The whole thing was faked.
If you can even believe it, Dr. Fair pretended to have the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to scare the public into fearing this bogeyman contagion, as well as accepting the government’s response to it. But now the whole thing has been blown wide open as a hoax.
According to Dr. Fair’s own recent admission, he actually tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus on multiple occasions, but still supposedly believed that he had it.
Dr. Fair also tested negative after taking an antibody test, further confirming that he did not have the novel virus.
But none of this stopped him from tweeting that he had come down with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), supposedly causing him to have to be hospitalized...... Continued at https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/nbc-doctor-who-claimed-he-had-coronavirus-lied-the-whole-thing-was-staged.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rn9NOq_7TT0
AllTheWorldsAStage YT Channel :
MIRROR NBC Doctor Joseph Fair LIED he never had the virus Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdowns Quarantine pandemic:
The Last American Vagabond Youtube Channel
https://youtu.be/mbyUKwPNYTM?t=1873