3/21/2023 Himalaya Global Alliance Committee Announcement No. 00069: Briefing on brother Miles' phone call on March 21
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2c7yea8b80

3/21/2023 Himalaya Global Alliance Committee Announcement No. 00069: Briefing on brother Miles' phone call on March 21

#FreeMilesGuoNow #HimalayaGlobalAlliance #NFSC #TakedowntheCCP


3/21/2023 喜马拉雅联盟委员会第00069号公告《七哥3月21日报平安电话主要内容通报》

#释放郭文贵 #喜马拉雅联盟委员会 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共


