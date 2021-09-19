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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Ο Τίμιος Σταυρός, τιμή και προσβολή
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57 views • September 19, 2021
Ομιλία του μακαριστού πρωτοπρεσβυτέρου πατρός Νικολάου Μανώλη την Κυριακή μετά την Ύψωση του Τιμίου Σταυρού.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2019 στην αίθουσα Ορθοδοξία του Ορθόδοξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2019 στην αίθουσα Ορθοδοξία του Ορθόδοξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής.
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