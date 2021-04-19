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Manmade Climate Change; The Story & The Reality
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43 views • April 19, 2021
Tomer (Tom) D. Tamarkin discusses the science, history, and politics of the AGW and manmade climate change alarmism debate. He explains the ultimate climate change alarmists goal: drastic population reduction and socialistic one world government.
The method is to indoctrinate people into believing that fossil fuels create climate change and only renewable energy is safe.
Watch Rabbi Avraham Schwartz and Tom Tamarkin discuss manmade climate change; the biggest fraud and deception ever created by man against mankind.
The Scientific Method is not about contentious; the Scientific Method is about the falsification of hypothesis • Nature creates over 99% of atmospheric carbon dioxide; not man • Anthropocene, paleontology, geological and paleoclimatology records show that the Earth has been much warmer & colder in the past; CO2 levels have been much higher • Largest “greenhouse gas” in the atmosphere is water vapor • Infrared absorption by “greenhouse gases” is mostly dissipated to outer space; no measurable heat is transferred to the Earth • The Earth & climate is fine; no adjustments necessary • CO2 is not poisonous or a pollutant. Submarine continuous levels of CO2 are 5,000 ppm or ten times that of the current atmosphere; U.S. EPA ruling that CO2 is dangerous is deceptive and fraudulent • Humanity is in trouble for falsely exploiting climate change to the deprivation of food and energy to developing countries and poor people.
For more information go to https://climatecite.com/
ClimateCite’s mission is to kill this mammoth beast called the climate change hoax and to expose those who have perpetrated this fraud and unduly profited from it.
The method is to indoctrinate people into believing that fossil fuels create climate change and only renewable energy is safe.
Watch Rabbi Avraham Schwartz and Tom Tamarkin discuss manmade climate change; the biggest fraud and deception ever created by man against mankind.
The Scientific Method is not about contentious; the Scientific Method is about the falsification of hypothesis • Nature creates over 99% of atmospheric carbon dioxide; not man • Anthropocene, paleontology, geological and paleoclimatology records show that the Earth has been much warmer & colder in the past; CO2 levels have been much higher • Largest “greenhouse gas” in the atmosphere is water vapor • Infrared absorption by “greenhouse gases” is mostly dissipated to outer space; no measurable heat is transferred to the Earth • The Earth & climate is fine; no adjustments necessary • CO2 is not poisonous or a pollutant. Submarine continuous levels of CO2 are 5,000 ppm or ten times that of the current atmosphere; U.S. EPA ruling that CO2 is dangerous is deceptive and fraudulent • Humanity is in trouble for falsely exploiting climate change to the deprivation of food and energy to developing countries and poor people.
For more information go to https://climatecite.com/
ClimateCite’s mission is to kill this mammoth beast called the climate change hoax and to expose those who have perpetrated this fraud and unduly profited from it.
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