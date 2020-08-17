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Pledge of Allegiance Omaha Clown Council
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42 views • August 17, 2020
Omaha Clown Council Members Pete Festersen, Ben Gray, Chris Jerram, Vinny Palermo, Rich Pahls, Brinker Harding, and Aimee Melton pledges allegiance to the New World Order during the opening ceremony at the Omaha Clown Council.
"I pledge allegiance to the New World Order and the World Health Organization and the medical tyranny for which it profits one world under darkness with mask mandates and vaccinations for all"
Watch Full Video on Youtube - https://youtu.be/3N3pq0Ninco
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #PledgeofAllegiance #PeteFestersen #Ben Gray #ChrisJerram #VinnyPalermo #RichPahls #BrinkerHarding #AimeeMelton #AdiPour
"I pledge allegiance to the New World Order and the World Health Organization and the medical tyranny for which it profits one world under darkness with mask mandates and vaccinations for all"
Watch Full Video on Youtube - https://youtu.be/3N3pq0Ninco
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #PledgeofAllegiance #PeteFestersen #Ben Gray #ChrisJerram #VinnyPalermo #RichPahls #BrinkerHarding #AimeeMelton #AdiPour
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