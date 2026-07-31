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THE EYE-OPENING REALIZATION AFTER FAUCI HEARING
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Just days after his personal diary was released, former White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci faced the Senate under subpoena and invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times. Between his sweeping pardon, diary entries, and an opening statement that may have complicated his Fifth Amendment defense, Del breaks down the hearing’s most powerful moments and reveals the troubling realization that left him deeply concerned about what comes next.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy